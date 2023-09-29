Striker Troy Deeney completed a shock move to League Two side Forest Green Rovers after his departure from Birmingham City this summer.

Deeney, a boyhood Blues fan, arrived at St Andrew's from Watford in August 2021 and he went on to score 11 goals and provide four assists in 56 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 35-year-old, who was also the club captain, was offered a new deal by Birmingham in March, but he opted against putting pen-to-paper on an extension.

Deeney was linked with Sheffield Wednesday in a move that would have seen him reunite with former Watford manager Xisco Munoz after the pair won promotion to the Premier League together at Vicarage Road in 2021, but despite reportedly holding talks with the Owls, a switch to Hillsborough did not materialise.

The striker instead joined Forest Green in August, combining playing duties with a coaching role at The Bolt New Lawn, and he revealed his excitement about making the move to Gloucestershire.

"You always get offers and things that are of interest, but the biggest thing for me is what the next 10 years look like, not the next 10 months," Deeney told the BBC.

"I've known David a long time and you can see what the project looks like, with the new training ground and what the new stadium will eventually look like. It is about buying into that.

"There is a lot of homework for me to catch up on from a coaching side, but I'm very, very excited about it."

How is Troy Deeney getting on at Forest Green?

Deeney opened his account for Forest Green on just his second appearance for the club, scoring the equaliser after coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane in August.

He has since established himself in the starting line-up and his good form has continued, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-3 defeat against leaders Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

While Deeney has performed well on an individual level, it has been a tough season so far for Forest Green in their first year back in the fourth tier after their relegation from League One last term.

David Horseman's side currently sit 22nd in the table after picking up just seven points from their first nine league games, and they have lost their last three matches.

However, despite his side's struggles, Deeney insists he is loving life at The Bolt New Lawn.

"The numbers are showing that I'm getting fitter, stronger and leaner," Deeney told the club's official website.

"I feel like I could play another game again.

"Scoring goals is what I've been asked to come in and do, as well as add experience, and I feel like we're getting there.

"I'm loving it here. Mondays are my coaching day so I get loads of work done. The gaffer has started letting me take meetings, so it's a great learning experience.

"How the gaffer and Louis [Carey] have opened me into the coaching world has been nothing short of fantastic and I'll be forever grateful."