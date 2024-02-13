When Ashley Phillips made the move from Blackburn Rovers to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, it never looked likely that the defender would become an important first-teamer straight away.

Phillips may be talented and an England youth international, but he was and still is inexperienced at a senior level despite the fact he made some first-team appearances for Rovers before his switch to the English capital.

In fact, he has failed to make a single senior competitive appearance for Spurs, only appearing at an academy level for the club in the Premier League 2 division and in the EFL Trophy.

With this in mind, it came as no surprise when Phillips was loaned back to a Championship club during the January transfer window.

He didn't join Blackburn though. The teenager moved to Plymouth Argyle instead, with Phillips set to spend the remainder of the campaign at Home Park.

The 18-year-old came in during a busy January window for the Pilgrims - and he was a much-needed addition with Macaulay Gillesphey joining Charlton Athletic last month.

How Ashley Phillips has got on at Plymouth Argyle so far

Phillips has been one of the first names on the teamsheet since his arrival at Home Park, making six appearances in all competitions already.

Two of these appearances came in the FA Cup, playing his part in holding Leeds United to a 1-1 draw before suffering a 4-1 loss against the Whites in the replay.

He secured a brilliant assist in that defeat, timing his run perfectly from a free-kick to provide an assist for Brendan Galloway.

In terms of his league record, Plymouth have won two games, drawn one and lost one whilst he has been playing.

That isn't a bad record considering some people tipped the Pilgrims to struggle before the start of the campaign.

Keeping a clean sheet and conceding five goals in those four games too, that isn't bad on paper, even if their 3-1 defeat against Sunderland at the weekend was slightly disappointing.

Currently on course to retain their place in the second tier, Phillips may feel he has done a good job if he plays a part in keeping Ian Foster's team in the division.

Ashley Phillips' stats at Plymouth Argyle (Sofascore stats) (As of February 13th) [League appearances] Appearances 4 Average Sofascore rating 6.55/10 Average minutes played per game 87 Passing accuracy 79% Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.0 Clearances per game 4.5

What next for Ashley Phillips at Plymouth Argyle?

Phillips has enjoyed a very good start to life in Devon.

He may be disappointed with last weekend's defeat at the Stadium of Light, but he can be proud of how he has played during his loan spell so far.

It's often easy to forget that he's only 18 because of how well he's playing, but that just reinforces how much of a talent he is.

He needs to both retain his starting spot and continue playing well to enhance his chances of enjoying a successful 2024/25 campaign, whether that's at Tottenham or elsewhere.