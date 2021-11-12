How is Tony Watt getting on ever since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Former Charlton Athletic manager Bob Peeters was the man responsible for bringing Scottish forward Tony Watt to The Valley, with the latter arriving in January 2015 from Belgian side Standard Liege.

Joining the club for an undisclosed fee, the 27-year-old enjoyed a fruitful second half of the 2014/15 campaign with the Addicks, scoring a reasonably impressive five goals in 22 appearances as he adapted to life in England and looked as though he would be a key part of their plans for the foreseeable future.

He continued in the same vein of form with two goals in his opening two league matches of the following season, but was unable to retain this goalscoring potency in the English capital after then and was shipped out on loan during that November, going to Cardiff City in what was the first of multiple loan spells away from The Valley for Watt.

Also plying his trade temporarily Blackburn Rovers and Hearts, he failed to get into the goalscoring form that may have persuaded officials at Charlton to extend his stay before moving back to Belgium permanently, joining OH Leuven during the summer of 2017 after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in London.

Unfortunately, his return to the European nation failed to work out, only scoring twice for the Leuven-based outfit and moving on in February 2018 after receiving a lack of first-team opportunities.

This lack of stability in the 27-year-old’s career continued, spending just one season at St Johnstone before moving out to Bulgaria to join CSKA Sofia for the 2019/20 season.

In fairness to the Scotsman, his three goals in 13 Bulgarian top-flight appearances wasn’t a shabby total. But his stay was cut short due to family reasons in the January and he returned to his home nation to train with Motherwell.

He signed a contract shortly after, doing enough to extend his stay until the end of the 2020/21 season and recording ten goal contributions in the league last term.

Watt has been in even better form this season, scoring seven goals and recording one assist in just 13 Scottish top-tier matches and sitting alongside Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Hibernian’s Martin Boyle as the league’s joint-top scorer.

The forward is likely to attract interest from elsewhere if he can maintain his current form, although he may be reluctant to move again in the near future after seemingly finally finding stability at Fir Park.