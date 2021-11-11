How is Toni Leistner getting on ever since leaving QPR?

Defender Toni Leistner spent a couple of years at Queens Park Rangers earlier on in his career, becoming a mainstay in the side initially before being gradually phased out by Mark Warburton when he arrived in west London.

The centre-back joined Rangers in 2018 after his contract with Union Berlin had expired and in the 18/19 season he was a really regular presence in the Hoops’ backline, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

However, it became clear relatively quickly once Mark Warburton had arrived that the defender was not really for him and the appearances after that first season began to dry up, with him loaned out in January 2020 for the rest of the 19/20 campaign.

In August of that year, he had his contract terminated by mutual consent and he joined German club Hamburg, who he stayed with until this year.

Indeed, earlier in 2021 he was on the move again as he linked up with Sint-Truiden with them currently sitting in 11th place in the Belgian Pro League.

He’s made 5 league appearnaces for them so far and will be eager to help them climb the table in the coming weeks.

