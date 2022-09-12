How is Tomáš Holý getting on since leaving Ipswich Town?

In the summer of 2019, Ipswich Town added a new goalkeeper to their ranks in the form of Tomáš Holý, who could have potentially been the Tractor Boys’ number one in-between the sticks for multiple years.

It didn’t quite work out like that for the towering Czech Republic stopper though, whose time at Portman Road only lasted two years.

Holý kept 15 clean sheets in the 2018-19 season for Gillingham, but he opted to switch to another League One side in the form of Ipswich when his contract expired.

Despite being brought in as an assumed first-choice, Holý had to share the responsibilities with Will Norris in his debut campaign, but it was the following season when the 6 ft 9 in goalkeeper really excelled, with 36 League One appearances and 16 clean sheets to his name.

Paul Cook though decided to go in a different direction last summer, adding both Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton to the club’s ranks, with Holý spending stints at Port Vale and Cambridge on loan at times during the 2021-22 season.

What is Holý up to now though? Well, the 30-year-old got himself fixed up with a new club quick enough following his contract expiring in Suffolk, and he couldn’t have gone any further away when he agreed to join Carlisle United of League Two.

He has slotted straight into Paul Simpson’s starting 11, playing in all six matches so far, with two clean sheets already.

As a goalkeeper who normally play on until their later years, Holý could still have plenty of years ahead of him, whether that is at Carlisle or other clubs, but he’s already gotten off to a decent start at Brunton Park.