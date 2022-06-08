How is Tom Flanagan getting on since leaving Sunderland?

Tom Flanagan left Sunderland for Shrewsbury Town in January ahead of entering the final six months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old had been a dependable centre back for the Black Cats, since signing from Burton Albion in the summer of 2018 in preparation for the club’s first season in League One following relegation.

The Northern Ireland international managed five goals in 115 appearances for Sunderland and left before having the chance to stake a claim under Alex Neil.

Flanagan scored once in 15 third tier appearances for the Shrews in the second half of the campaign, and it came against Sunderland in a 3-2 loss on Wearside in mid April.

Flanagan’s finish got the Shrews on level terms, at 2-2, having trailed by two goals going into half time, but Nathan Broadhead popped up with a last-gasp winner to ensure the points stayed in the North East.

Flanagan has two years remaining on his contract at New Meadow and will be a key part of Steve Cotterill’s backline moving forward.

The last couple of seasons have been very challenging financially for the majority of the bottom half of League One, and consolidation in the third tier year after year remains a good achievement for Shrewsbury.

The Shrews were one of the most defensively sound teams in the division last season and that will be something they look to emulate once again in 2022/23.