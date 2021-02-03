How is Tom Elliott getting on ever since his Millwall exit?

It’s fair to say that when Tom Elliott’s name is mentioned around The Den, it doesn’t bring back fond memories.

Having joined from AFC Wimbledon upon Millwall’s return to the Championship, his spell in South London was certainly one to forget.

Despite an improved second season with the Lions, which included goals against two sides that were promoted in Aston Villa and Norwich, Elliott managed just seven in the Championship in 61 appearances.

Elliott did net an added-time equaliser in Millwall’s memorable victory at Elland Road three years ago, but good performances were few and far between, so it didn’t come as much surprise when he let go last January.

Having made the solitary appearances in an EFL Cup tie at Oxford United last term, the frontman was released from his contract at The Den before dropping down to League Two with Salford City.

And staying in line with the majority of his career, goals have been extremely hard to come by for Elliott since leaving the capital.

The former Lion did score twice in his opening three appearances for Salford, which included the winner in their EFL Trophy quarter-final at Accrington Stanley, but he hasn’t found the net since.

It means that Elliott is currently without a goal in 18 outings this term, extending his goal drought to 25 appearances since scoring at Port Vale last February.

Elliott is an honest, hard-working footballer, but whilst it didn’t quite happen for him at Millwall, it’s great to see him still plugging away in the EFL.