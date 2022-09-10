How is Tom Eaves getting on since leaving Hull City?

After featuring in plenty of matches last season, it was perhaps somewhat of a surprise to see Tom Eaves released by Hull City a few months ago.

The striker had appeared 31 times in the Championship during the 2021-22 season for the Tigers, scoring five times, but perhaps the writing was on the wall in the final few weeks of the campaign when the target man was only being used as a substitute.

Following his arrival three years prior from Gillingham, the Hull hierarchy decided not to activate the one-year extension in his contract and instead let the 30-year-old walk away from the MKM Stadium on a free transfer.

It didn’t take long for Eaves to find a new club though, and he will end up facing his former side this season as it was Rotherham who ended up winning the race for his signature, offering the forward a three-year deal at the New York Stadium.

Eaves has had a slow start to life at the Millers though, and that is thanks to a calf injury he picked up in pre-season.

That delayed Eaves’ debut until late August, where he started against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup and then came off the bench in the league against Birmingham City, and two subsequent longer appearances as a substitute have followed against Sunderland and Watford.

Whilst he’s yet to get on the scoresheet for Rotherham so far, Eaves will get the chance to open his account for the South Yorkshire outfit in the coming weeks, and he will get more of a chance if he ends up starting games.

Rotherham showed faith in Eaves by offering him a three-year deal, so you can imagine that he will be partnering Chiedozie Ogbene at the top end of the pitch in the near future when manager Paul Warne believes he is ready.