How is Tom Carroll getting on since leaving QPR?

In the end, Tom Carroll’s time with QPR would prove to be something of a frustrating one.

After initially spending time on loan with the club from Tottenham during the 2013/14 season, the midfielder returned to QPR in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City earlier that year.

Carroll would go onto make 24 appearances in all competitions during his second spell with QPR, although the last of those outings would come in January this year, with the midfielder then being ruled out for the rest of the 2020/21 season by a knee injury.

With his contract at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium then expiring at the end of that season, Carroll found himself facing a decision on his future, which eventually took him away from QPR.

Which club do these 28 former QPR players now play for?

1 of 28 Who does former QPR man Tom Carroll play for now? Ipswich Town Lincoln City Sunderland Swindon Town

Despite being offered a new contract by Mark Warburton’s side, it was reported in June that the 29-year-old had rejected the chance to extend his time with QPR, leaving him to search for a new club.

At one point, it looked as though there was a chance of Carroll remaining in the Championship, as he spent time on trial with Derby County.

But it was his performance during one friendly for the Rams that eventually saw him complete a move to League One, with Ipswich Town.

According to Carroll himself, it was a performance he produced while on trial with Derby that convinced Ipswich manager Paul Cook – who was watching on a scouting trip – to make a move for the midfielder.

That subsequently led to Carroll putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with Ipswich, making him one of 19 new players to make the move to Portman Road over the course of the summer.

Since then however, things have not quite gone to plan for Carroll during his time in East Anglia.

Having made five league appearances, starting only twice, during the opening two months of the season, Carroll has now been absent for Ipswich for the whole of October, due to a hip problem, as his fitness once again causing him issues in his career.

With Ipswich also looking like they are starting to click in his absence, with the Tractor Boys having taken ten points from their last four games to climb up the third-tier standings and within reach of the play-off places, it could be hard for Carroll to force his way back into the side even when he returns to full fitness.

As a result, given the length of his contract means he is already under pressure to perform to earn himself a new deal, you wonder whether there may be some questions as to whether Carroll made the right decision, in electing not take up the offer of that new deal with QPR.