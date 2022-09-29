How is Tom Carroll getting on since leaving QPR?

Tom Carroll has endured a difficult last year or so since leaving Queens Park Rangers, finding himself unattached since the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The ball playing midfielder was highly rated in his time at Tottenham Hotspur and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Loftus Road in 2013/14, but for one reason or another, an up and down fitness record or a stagnation in his development, Carroll has not hit the expected heights in his career.

QPR picked up the 17-time England U21 international as a free agent in September 2020, after he was released by Swansea City, and he played 22 times in the Championship during the largely behind closed doors campaign but found himself unattached again in the summer of 2021.

He was then picked up by Ipswich Town, but only managed eight league starts in an injury-hit campaign in Suffolk, leading to his release this summer.

It is surprising to see the 30-year-old remain a free agent so far into the season, and there is a chance that he does not yet want to drop down to the wage package that club’s outside of the larger handful in the third tier typically offer.

With professional football being such a lucrative industry these days, it is no surprise to see some players lose motivation when they are past the peak of their careers, particularly when they have come through the academy setup of a big six club.

Carroll played in the Premier League 94 times, and at this stage of his career he should not be playing any lower than the top end of League One, but the motivation to accept that fate may not be there.

There is a chance that the versatile midfielder trains or signs for a League One club before the January transfer window, although given his CV there may well be a foreign market for his services.