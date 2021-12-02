How is Tom Carroll faring right now since his QPR exit?

Queens Park Rangers are enjoying a brilliant season so far, with Mark Warburton’s side currently third in the table and pushing for promotion.

There’s no doubting that a productive summer has helped the R’s, as they managed to keep hold of important players, whilst bringing in the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin permanently has proven to be smart.

One individual who decided to depart the Londoners in the summer was Tom Carroll, and it may be a decision he is regretting.

With his deal expiring, the midfielder turned down an offer to stay, becoming a free agent and eventually joining Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys had a ridiculously busy summer under their new owners as Paul Cook looks to build a team that can return to the second tier. However, it’s been a tough season for the club so far – and for Carroll.

Since joining, the former Spurs youngster has managed just five league appearances, the last of those coming in late September, with injuries hindering his progress.

The 29-year-old is back now though, as he got a run out against Arsenal’s U23 side in the EFL Trophy this week, which will have been a big boost for the player.

Nevertheless, there are players ahead of him in the pecking order right now, so he does face a challenge to get back into the XI, although he clearly has the ability to make his mark in League One.

Right now though, QPR aren’t really missing Carroll, with the only focus of the player to get back playing for Ipswich after a frustrating few months.

