How is Tom Barkhuizen getting on since leaving Preston North End?

Over the course of six seasons with Preston, Tom Barkhuizen became a regular in the side and came close to hitting 200 league appearances for the team.

He was often used on the wing or as a striker and produced spectacular goals as a result, such as the one which sealed a win for his side over rivals Blackburn at Deepdale.

In the end, the 29-year-old finished his stint at Preston with a record of 33 goals and 18 assists. However, after suffering an injury that ruled him out for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign, he was let go in the summer window.

He ended up at Derby, who are desperate to try and get back into the Championship at the first time of asking. But how has his time with the Rams gone so far then?

It’s gone quite well for the winger at Pride Park as things stand. He’s played in all eight of their fixtures in League One and has managed seven starts for the club too, meaning that he is already one of the first names on the teamsheet.

A drop down in division should produce more goals from the player considering that he has bagged plenty for North End in the Championship a league higher and also because of the fact he managed a double-digit amount for Morecambe back when he played for them in League Two.

However, the only downside to his time with Derby so far is that he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in League One. He bagged a few in pre-season but hasn’t notched up any as of yet during this campaign, although he does have one assist for the team.

Still, Barkhuizen looks at home at Pride Park and does look back to his best after his injury troubles over the last year. He’s back getting regular minutes and he is still as pacy as ever. He just needs to refind that finishing touch with Derby and they’ll have the forward back to his complete best. Once one goal goes in, more should follow for the 29-year-old player.