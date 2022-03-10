How is Tino Anjorin getting on away from Chelsea at Huddersfield Town?

The final day of the January transfer window was a busy one for Huddersfield Town, with no fewer than three new players joining the Terriers’ first-team.

One of those to make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium, was attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, who joined the Championship club on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

That move came after Anjorin had spent the first half of this season on loan with Lokomotiv Moscow, during which time he made nine appearances for the club.

But having arrived at Huddersfield while still recovering from a broken metatarsal he suffered during his previous loan spell, Anjorin has been made to wait for opportunities to get on the pitch for his new club.

Can you get 25/25 on this Huddersfield quiz?

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

Now though, the attacking midfielder is starting to force his way into the picture with Carlos Corberan’s side.

Anjorin came off the bench to make his first appearance for Huddersfield on Friday night, coming off the bench to play the final 19 minutes of the club’s 3-0 over Peterborough United, that lifted the club to second in the current Championship table for a brief period.

Following that match, Anjorin went on to make his second appearance for Huddersfield Town in their FA Cup fifth round clash at Nottingham Forest on Monday, playing the final 11 minutes of that game.

However, Anjorin was unable to change a 2-1 scoreline in Forest’s favour as Huddersfield slipped to a first defeat in 19 games.

Now, with Huddersfield’s focus firmly on the league, Anjorin will be hoping to gain even more game time for the Terriers, and show what he can do while potentially pushing the club to promotion.

But with the likes of Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes, Danel Sinani and Josh Koroma all impressing in those attacking midfield roles this season, there is plenty of competition for places for Anjorin to contend with.

Indeed, this loan spell could have a significant say on Anjorin’s future, with recent reports suggesting that Chelsea could be open to selling the 20-year-old in the summer to fund potential business, amid interest from Premier League side Southampton.

However, with the sanctions now placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich prohibiting the Stamford Bridge club from completing transfers for the time being, Anjorin’s prospects beyond the end of this season, now seem somewhat more uncertain.