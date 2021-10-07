How is Tim Cahill getting on ever since leaving Millwall?

After producing some superb performances during his first spell at Millwall, Tim Cahill made an unexpected return to The Den in 2018.

The attacking midfielder helped the Lions reach the FA Cup final in 2004 by scoring the winning goal in their semi-final clash with Sunderland.

Although Millwall would go on to lose to Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, this particular cup run will live long in the memory of the club’s supporters.

As a result of his impressive displays for the Lions, Cahill attracted the attention of Everton who opted to sign him for a fee believed to be in the region of £2m.

Cahill went on to provide 97 direct goal contributions in 278 appearances for the Toffees as he became a cult-hero at Goodison Park.

Following spells in the United States, China and Australia, Cahill rejoined Millwall three years ago and went on to feature on 10 occasions for the club as they sealed an eighth place finish in the Championship.

Whilst the attacking midfielder was unable to find the back of the net during this particular stint, he did help his side secure seven wins in the second-tier by making cameo appearances at this level.

Cahill opted to play the final season of his professional career in India as he joined Jamshedpur FC.

1 of 27 In what year were Millwall formed? 1884 1880 1889 1885

After providing three direct goal contributions in 11 games for the club, the former Australia international decided to retire from football.

Since making this choice, the 41-year-old has attended Harvard Business School in Boston where he studied the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.

Cahill is now a Legacy Ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup whilst he is also currently completing his coaching badges through the Sports Management Diploma at Josoor Institute.

In August, Cahill was appointed as a board member at Belgian side KAS Eupen who are owned by the Aspire Zone Foundation which has ties to Qatar.