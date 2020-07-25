Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘How is that possible? – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss Monk update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is to remain at the club and is not under pressure, as per Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Wednesday’s form since the turn of the year has been nothing short of abysmal, to be frank.

They sunk like a stone down the league table from play-off contenders to mid-table finishers and the form that they portrayed in the latter part of the year has left many fans wondering whether Monk should remain in the job.

However, after a fan asked Nixon what the case was with the man in the dugout, the journalist revealed that, right now, Monk is not facing the sack.

He revealed:

Despite this, some Wednesday fans can’t quite get over the suggestion that he can’t be under pressure with the form that the Owls have shown.

They’ve had their say on Twitter, too, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media in response to the update:


