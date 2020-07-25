‘How is that possible? – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss Monk update

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is to remain at the club and is not under pressure, as per Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Wednesday’s form since the turn of the year has been nothing short of abysmal, to be frank.

They sunk like a stone down the league table from play-off contenders to mid-table finishers and the form that they portrayed in the latter part of the year has left many fans wondering whether Monk should remain in the job.

However, after a fan asked Nixon what the case was with the man in the dugout, the journalist revealed that, right now, Monk is not facing the sack.

He revealed:

Monk isn’t under pressure. For now. https://t.co/kqXfJLQU8i — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 24, 2020

Despite this, some Wednesday fans can’t quite get over the suggestion that he can’t be under pressure with the form that the Owls have shown.

They’ve had their say on Twitter, too, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media in response to the update:

Unbelievable that he's not under pressure after the run we've been on before and after lockdown — Veggie Kray (@veggiekrays) July 24, 2020

He is a man under pressure. Poor run of form. Depleted squad. No money. Fans losing interest. A bad start and he’s gone by November — Steven Cadman (@Easysteve30) July 24, 2020

How is that possible? The record since Christmas is atrocious — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) July 24, 2020

So is the rolling contract carrying on then and Chansiri happy your saying ? — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) July 24, 2020

I think if Monk wasnt going to get a pay off if he was sacked, he'd walk.

Who'd voluntarily stay with our shambles of a club at the min. — Nathan 🏒⚽🖒 (@SWFC83) July 24, 2020