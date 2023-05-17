Luton Town are heading for Wembley and the Championship play-off final after they beat Sunderland 2-0 in last night's semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters were beaten 2-1 in the first leg at the Stadium of Light but proved too much for the visitors on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland's makeshift backline was unable to deal with Luton's physicality and height as first Gabriel Osho and then Tom Lockyer scored from corners to give Rob Edwards' side the lead in the tie.

The Black Cats were unable to recover and face another season in the Championship as a result.

Carlton Morris stamp v Sunderland

Things could have been different had a number of refereeing decisions gone the other way last night, however.

Sunderland had appeals for a penalty turned down inside the first 15 minutes when the ball struck Amari'i Bell's arm inside the box while Carlton Morris was lucky to see his ugly challenge on Dan Neil go unpunished.

The Luton striker appeared to stamp on Neil, who was sliding in to win a loose ball, but was not penalised by referee Simon Hooper, who awarded the home side a free-kick for an earlier foul.

The footage of Morris' challenge is doing the rounds on social media.

Sunderland fans fume at Carlton Morris challenge

The challenge on Neil certainly left Black Cats supporters angry - with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.