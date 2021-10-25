How is Tendayi Darikwa getting on ever since his Nottingham Forest exit?

After arriving at the City Ground during the summer of 2017, it’s safe to say that Tendayi Darikwa’s Nottingham Forest career never really worked out as planned.

Darikwa was a highly-rated right back in League One at Chesterfield when he was snapped up by Burnley in 2015, but promotion to the Premier League a year later restricted his chances of becoming a mainstay at Turf Moor.

Forest swooped for Darikwa to bring him back to the place of his birth and the first two seasons he had a regular run of games under multiple managers.

But it was in 2019 where things started to deteriorate for the Zimbabwe international after suffering a serious knee injury in March of that year.

Darikwa missed the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign but made it back onto the bench for the final matches of the campaign, and then failed to break into Chris Hughton’s plans last season.

The opportunity arose for Darikwa to depart the City Ground earlier this year in January before his contract expired in the summer – so how has he been getting on?

Darikwa was able to make a move to Wigan Athletic of League One – a team that had been struggling with financial troubles all season due to administration but were still able to get an experienced hand on board in the right-back.

He put fitness doubts behind him to play every single minute of every single remaining 26 league matches for the Latics as they secured new ownership and their place in League One for the following campaign.

Darikwa has continued to be a presence in Leam Richardson’s side – he is now captain of the club and has played every minute of the League One season so far, with the majority of that coming on the other side of the pitch at left-back.

He is seemingly making up for lost years and proving himself once again at a level where he excelled for Chesterfield all those years ago, and perhaps a return to the Championship next season with Wigan could be on the horizon.