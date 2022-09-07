How is Taylor Richards getting on away from Brighton at QPR?

QPR have been looking to add to their squad under new boss Michael Beale this summer and one name that they managed to bring to Loftus Road was Taylor Richards.

The 21-year-old has been out on loan in the Championship before, having had a spell with Birmingham in the second tier during the last campaign.

In that stint, he managed just six games in the division with two starts and then returned to the Seagulls with slightly more gametime under his belt. With Brighton unable to offer him regular football again this campaign, they decided that a short-term move would once again be the best call for him again.

Do you love QPR? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 True or false - Terry Venable started his career at QPR True False

Now, it is the Hoops who will benefit from having him in their ranks this season and they’ll hope he can help push them on towards the very top of the table. But how has he got on at Loftus Road so far?

So far, it’s been more of the same for Richards with QPR.

He’s had to make do with just one appearance in the Championship to date. Even that outing was limited to just 14 minutes of football as well, as he came off the bench to feature in their game against Blackburn.

That is all he has been limited to and that’s not because of a lack of trying or form but the fact he has instead suffered an injury in training. Rather than being a slight knock, the player could end up missing up to two months of action and it means that whilst the Hoops have carried on their Championship campaign, the 21-year-old has had to merely watch on from the sidelines.

He’ll likely get more gametime when he is nursed back to health at Loftus Road but for now, it is a setback and a disappointment for Richards to have to sit around rather than play. He’d have been hoping to kick on and prove himself in the Championship and whilst he should get the opportunity to do so, he’ll have to play the waiting game over it for now. When he returns though, it could make him even more determined to succeed.