How is Taylor Moore getting on away from Bristol City? All the latest here

Things look fairly bleak for Bristol City fans heading into the November international break but north of the border, on-loan defender Taylor Moore is likely enjoying his football a lot more than those in Bs3.

While the Robins may well be nervously looking over their shoulder after their latest defeat Hearts, who signed Moore on a season-long loan late in the summer window, are third in the SPFL.

Robbie Neilson’s side produced arguably their finest performance of the 2021/22 campaign so far on Saturday as they beat 4th place Dundee United 5-2 at Tynecastle and the City loanee thrived in a fairly unusual role.

Moore started as a right-wing back on the weekend, providing an assist for Ben Woodburn’s second goal of the afternoon, but will have been pleased to have got another opportunity in the side after a few weeks on the bench.

A centre-back by trade, the 24-year-old appeared to have cemented his place in Neilson’s back three after some strong performances in September and early October but spent four games on the bench last month with John Souttar, Craig Halkett, and Stephen Kingsley preferred by the Hearts boss.

Moore has done his hopes of another run in the side no harm but will know once Michael Smith is back fully fit, it could push him back onto the bench.

The on-loan City defender told fans via Twitter in October that he was “enjoying every minute of the loan” and you’d imagine there will be plenty more chances for him to impress this season, given he’s due to be with the Scottish club until the end of the season.

What will happen when he returns to Ashton Gate remains to be seen, however, as Nigel Pearson hinted in August that he was open to letting Moore leave permanently in the future.

That said, there’s no reason the centre-back can’t persuade Pearson to reconsider if he continues to impress north of the border.