How is Sullay Kaikai getting on since leaving Blackpool?

Sullay Kaikai was a mainstay in the Blackpool team from when he initially joined the Seasiders way back in 2019 and up until his departure over the summer.

The former Crystal Palace man managed to make 68 appearances for the club and bagged 13 goals along the way and there was some shock when he was let go in the transfer window, as the club climbed into the second tier.

He’s managed to find another club back in League One though in newly-relegated Wycombe and has already got to work in trying to make his mark with them now too. So how has he gone on since his exit?

So far, there have been 12 games in total for the 26-year-old and eight of those being league games (albeit they haven’t all been starts).

However, he’s done well when working with the scraps he has been given though, managing three assists to his name so far. His most recent appearance came at the weekend against Crewe, when he managed to make a 15 minute cameo at the end of that tie.

A week earlier he was given slightly longer against Rotherham but, as for starts and breaking into the first-team on a more regular basis, he has found that more difficult. It could be down to the excellent work from his teammates though, who have ensured that the Chairboys are fighting for an instant promotion back into the Championship.

If the Chairboys suffer an injury to one of their widemen or even their attacking midfielder, then Kaikai may get the chance to dazzle from the start of a game.

For now though, he might have to work on making the most of the small chances that he is being given.

If he can come off the bench and shine and change the game for his team when he needs them to, it could be enough to convince Gareth Ainsworth to give him a starting berth.

For now though, he’s been consigned to the substitute’s bench – but there is no denying his talent at this level and he is certainly an extremely valuable squad player for Wycombe to have on their hands.