How is Sullay Kaikai getting on ever since his Blackpool exit?

Sullay Kaikai signed for Wycombe Wanderers in July, after Blackpool opted not to trigger an extension in his contract.

The decision not to offer the 26-year-old came as a surprise to a lot of The Seasiders fanbase, with a lot of fans expecting him to play a big part in the club’s return to the Championship.

The winger progressed through the ranks at Crystal Palace, embarking on five loan spells before permanently departing for NAC Breda of the Eredivisie.

Signing for Blackpool in 2019, Kaikai netted 13 times, and assisted a further 13 in 68 appearances for the coastal club.

Kaikai put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with The Chairboys in the summer, and became Gareth Ainsworth’s third signing of the window.

Wycombe, who will be hoping to compete at the top end of the division come May after last season’s relegation from the second-tier, have made a strong start to the new campaign, accumulating 10 points in their opening five games.

It is a points tally that leaves them in seventh place, whilst they possess a game in hand on some of their divisional counterparts.

Of those five league games, Kaikai has featured four times for The Chairboys, starting three of those games.

Starting on the bench for the first game of the season, the 26-year-old started the club’s 3-1 win at right wing-back, grabbing the assist to help the club regain the advantage.

Being deployed in that same position in the next game, Kaikai grabbed another assist, and this time it was for a 91st minute equaliser against Wigan Athletic.

The winger then was named on the bench for their next game against Lincoln City, coming on for the final 30 minutes.

Kaikai was then back in the starting line up for their 3-1 defeat to Sunderland at the weekend.

The former Blackpool man has started well with with the newly-relegated League One club, and will be hoping to become even more influential as the season progresses.

