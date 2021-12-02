How is Stevie May faring right now since his Preston North End exit?

There’s a certain stigma around strikers that score regularly in the Scottish Premiership that they won’t be able to handle themselves if they move south of the border to the Championship, and one player who has had to put that to the test is Stevie May.

After a prolific spell at St. Johnstone, the Scot made the switch to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2014 but after just one season where he scored seven times, May was on the move to another second tier club in Preston North End.

May arrived at Deepdale at the same time as Eoin Doyle and it was hoped that they would boost the firepower of Simon Grayson’s side.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Preston North End’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Alan Kelly made how many appearances for Preston? 514 524 523 513

Of course though it didn’t work out like that although just a few months into his spell with the Lancashire side, May suffered a catastrophic knee injury against Fulham which saw him on the sidelines for well over a year.

It was 15 months between the setback and his next appearance in February 2017 and it took him another two months to score his first North End goal, and when Alex Neil took over from Grayson that summer he decided to let May depart back to his home nation to Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

What’s May up to now though at the age of 29? Well he’s back at the club where it all started in St. Johnstone, playing under former PNE left-back Callum Davidson and was part of a team that last season won the Scottish cup double.

May never found his scoring boots with Aberdeen, scoring just seven league goals in his two seasons at Pittodrie and it’s been the same sort of fate on his return to McDiarmid Park in 2019.

He did manage to break the double figure barrier in all competitions last season with 10 in 45 matches, but this season he’s only started six times in the Premiership.

May has scored twice though which shows the goalscoring threat is still there but he is definitely not a regular starter now with added competition at the top end of the pitch – he still has a part to play though and he will definitely be enjoying himself back home more than he did with his time in England.