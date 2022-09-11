How is Steven Fletcher getting on since leaving Stoke City?

Stoke City had a very busy summer once again as Michael O’Neill reshaped the squad ahead of what he hoped would be a promotion push.

Of course, a poor start to the season saw the former Northern Ireland boss lose his job, and whilst most understood the decision, there’s no doubting that O’Neill did a good job in reducing the wage bill and building a younger squad.

One of those who left as part of the summer clear-out was Steven Fletcher, as his deal expired with the Potters.

The striker managed just 12 league goals in over 70 appearances for Stoke, so his exit was to be expected and it gave the Scotland international a chance to return home as he agreed a deal with Dundee United.

It’s been a tough start to life for Fletcher with the Tangerines, who have also dismissed a manager at this early stage of the campaign, with former Sunderland chief Jack Ross losing his job after a few disastrous results, which included a 7-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar and a 9-0 loss at home to Celtic.

Fletcher hasn’t missed a game for his new club, so he has to take his share of the responsibility for the dismal start that has left Dundee United bottom of the table and out of Europe.

A return of one goal and one assist in the league isn’t good enough for someone with his ability, although it should be noted that the ex-Wolves man got a goal and an assist in the cup success against Livingston at the end of August.

With the club on the lookout for Ross’ successor, Fletcher and his teammates will be hoping to impress the new man as they look to get back on track as soon as possible – although things don’t get any easier for Dundee United, who take on Rangers at Ibrox next weekend.

