How is Steve Cook getting on since leaving AFC Bournemouth in January?

AFC Bournemouth opted to engage in a great deal of transfer business during the previous window.

As well as securing the services of Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, James Hill, Siriki Dembele, Freddie Woodman, Nat Phillips and Ethan Laird, the Cherries decided to part ways with several players.

One of the individuals who made a permanent departure from the Vitality Stadium was Steve Cook.

After being limited to just four appearances in all competitions earlier this season, Cook signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Bournemouth’s Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Cook has been getting on since making this switch…

Due to the presence of Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill, Cook found it difficult to make an impression at Bournemouth during the opening stages of the season and thus it was hardly a shock when he moved on to pastures new last month.

The 30-year-old has produced some assured performances for Forest in recent weeks as Steve Cooper’s side have managed to secure some positive results.

In Cook’s debut, Forest prevented Arsenal from scoring as they sealed a 1-0 victory over Mikel Arteta’s side in the FA Cup.

Cook backed up this display by helping his side keep clean-sheets in their wins over Millwall and Barnsley.

Whilst Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat in their recent meeting with Cardiff City, they bounced back from this setback by thrashing Leicester City 4-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend.

When you consider that Cook has started in each of the club’s last six games, he is likely to feature again for Forest this evening when they face Blackburn Rovers.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the second-tier for the Reds, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the defender delivers an eye-catching display at Ewood Park.

Cook has won 5.3 aerial duels per game at this level since making this particular switch whilst he has also made six clearances per fixture.