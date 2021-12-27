How is Stephy Mavididi getting on since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Stephy Mavididi enjoyed two loan spells with Charlton Athletic from Arsenal and played under Karl Robinson and Lee Bowyer in League One.

Now aged 23, Mavididi is a regular in Ligue 1 for Montpellier and has become a key contributor in the club’s top half pushes of the last couple of seasons.

Montpellier currently sit fifth in the French top-flight and are well in the race for European qualification, it has been an interesting pathway and having struggled for first team opportunities at both Arsenal and Juventus, Mavididi has achieved a lot by the age of 23.

The former England U20 international’s loan at Charlton was cut short in 2016/17 due to injury and he was then sent to Preston North End for the first half of the following season. Mavididi returned to The Valley for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign as the Addicks made a late surge and finished in the play-offs under Lee Bowyer. Mavididi featured in both legs of the club’s 2-0 aggregate loss to Shrewsbury Town before being bought by Juventus that summer.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Which club did Charlton sell Darren Pratley to? Gillingham Southend United Leyton Orient Colchester United

It was a tricky spell in Turin where Mavididi only made a single senior appearance but made his presence known in a season-long loan move to Dijon in the 2019/20 season.

Off the back of that loan spell, Montpellier swooped for Mavididi in the summer of 2020 for £5.67 million, according to Transfermarkt, and he has scored 15 goals in 58 games since.

Mavididi has a contract at Montpellier until the summer of 2024 but will be gaining admirers around Europe for his consistent performances in Ligue 1.