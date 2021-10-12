How is Stephen Quinn getting on ever since leaving Sheffield United?

Born in Dublin, Stephen Quinn progressed through the academy at St Patrick’s Athletic, making his senior debut for his local club in 2004.

This game came in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers, but this proved to be his only appearance for the Irish club, before a move to England came to fruition.

Arriving in Yorkshire to join Sheffield United, Quinn made his competitive debut for The Blades during a Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in 2005.

Two spells in League One followed, with Quinn spending the first half of the campaign with MK Dons, before switching Buckinghamshire back to Yorkshire for the second part of the 2005/06 campaign with Rotherham United.

Quinn’s first shot of Premier League football followed his time in League One, making 15 appearances, and scoring two goals in the 2006/07 top-flight season.

The Blades were eventually relegated that season, and four years of Championship football with Sheffield United followed.

Remaining an integral first-team player for the majority of those four years, the next challenge became League One football again, with The Blades facing another relegation.

Quinn played 45 league games in England’s third-tier, before a move back up to the Championship with Hull City came about.

After three years with Hull, three years with reading came next, and he made just shy of 50 appearances with The Royals.

Quinn then joined Burton Albion in 2018, playing 11 times for the League One side.

Despite playing regularly for The Brewers during the first half of last season, Quinn was allowed to go out on loan for the second half, joining Mansfield Town.

The Irishman went on to start 21 times for the League 2 outfit last time out, in what proved to be a strong finish from The Stags.

Continuing to be a regular starter in the lower division, The Stags then secured his services on a temporary basis again this year.

So far this season, Quinn has started all six games he has been available for, missing the last few because of suspension.

Quinn has been operating on the left of a midfield three when he has been available this season, with Ollie Clarke and George Maris lining up next to the vastly experienced midfielder.