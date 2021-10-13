How is Stephen Carr getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

Born in Dublin, Stephen Carr progressed through the ranks at local club Stella Maris.

As a 15-year-old, Carr was presented with an opportunity to trial for Tottenham Hotspur, with then Spurs manager Ossie Ardiles opting to sign the full-back.

Continuing his progression within the North London club’s academy for two more years after signing, Carr made his Premier League debut in September 1993.

Remaining patient as first-team opportunities were hard to come by in the early stages of his Tottenham career, Carr only managed to establish himself as a regular starter during the 1996/1997 campaign, with the Irishman proceeding to play over 200 games for the Lilywhites.

Carr’s next venture was also in the Premier League when he joined Newcastle United ahead of the 2004/05 season.

The right-back went on to feature 78 times for Newcastle in the league in four years with the club.

In a long, but three-team career, Carr arrived at Birmingham City in 2009, and in his first season with the club, he managed to help steer The Blues to Championship promotion.

Going on to play near enough every Premier League match for the next two seasons with the Midlands club, Birmingham were then relegated at the end of the 2010/11 campaign.

Carr then played 20 times in the Championship the following season, but injuries forced him into retirement at the end of the 2012/13 campaign.

The right-back also made 44 appearances for the Republic of Ireland between 1999 and 2007, with injuries meaning that he opted for early international retirement.

Carr now resides in Marbella, with entering back into the world of football not appearing to be an option for the former Ireland international.

Instead, he has gone into hospitality over in Spain and has been involved in the management of restaurants and bars.

He is also working towards bringing out a clothing brand in the near future, with his loungewear launch coming relatively soon.