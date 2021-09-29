How is Stefan Johansen getting on since his Fulham exit?

After giving Fulham many years of loyal service, fans were gutted to see Stefan Johansen depart the club this summer.

The Cottagers took the Norwegian midfielder from Celtic in 2016 when they were in the Championship, and he contributed in his debut season in west London in a big way, scoring 11 times before securing promotion to the Premier League the following campaign.

Johansen couldn’t nail down a starting spot in the top flight though and spent time on loan at West Brom before returning to Fulham back in the Championship, where he again became a regular but another promotion saw him fall out of favour and halfway through the 2020-21 season he joined Queens Park Rangers on loan.

And that temporary move became a permanent one this summer after he impressed at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – but how’s he getting on under Mark Warburton?

Johansen’s permanent addition at Loftus Road was well received as fans saw him as an influential figure in the second half of their previous campaign, and he’s carried on where he left off.

He’s appeared in nine Championship games this season, assisting two goals and has scored once, with that coming away at Reading in a last-minute equaliser.

Johansen’s pass accuracy over those nine matches is a healthy 87.5 per cent (per Wyscout) with 1.84 interceptions per match and he’s been successful with 75 per cent of his dribbles.

The Norwegian can do it all but he faced a real battle at Craven Cottage this season if he stayed thanks to their incredible depth in the engine room.

Fulham fans themselves probably knew that it was the right time for the 30-year-old to move on to pastures new, but he could come back to haunt them when QPR and the Cottagers meet later on in the season.