How is Sone Aluko getting on ever since his Reading FC exit?

Sone Aluko is a player that Reading saw depart the club at the end of last season with his contract coming to an end.

It brought a curtain down on a pretty significant portion of his career, with him on the books of the Royals since 2017 after joining from Fulham – though he did spend some time on loan in China.

Later on in the summer window just closed, Aluko joined Ipswich Town as an early arrival at Portman Road – and certainly not the last – as the Tractor Boys made a lot of moves in the market in their bid to challenge for promotion.

How’s he been getting on, though? We take a look…

In truth, it’s probably fair to say Aluko has not played as much as he might have liked and, indeed, it remains to be seen just how much he is going to play for the club given the signings they have made since.

Aluko arrived before some more additions in his area of the pitch and, in the weeks since, we’ve seen him make just the one appearance in the league for the Blues – a 12-minute substitute appearance.

Certainly, it would appear early on that Aluko is going to be very much a squad player and, with the size of Ipswich’s squad in mind, that might not mean we see lots of him in an Ipswich shirt.

Some Town fans on Twitter have also expressed their confusion over the move – suggesting he was perhaps brought in before Ipswich really realised who else they’d manage to sign later on in the market.

Of course, Aluko has good experience to call upon and should be a useful presence in training and in the dressing room but, as for him playing a great deal this year, the jury is out.

