How is Sergiu Bus getting on since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a number of players over the years that have struggled to make a significant impact at Hillsborough.

The club are now struggling to stay afloat in the Championship, with newly-appointed Owls boss Darren Moore looking to put together a much-needed positive run of results.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and find themselves six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

A number of players have struggled to perform to the required standards in the Championship this season, which has seen the Owls find any sort of positive momentum hard to come by.

One player that left the club in 2017 was Sergiu Bus, with the forward being a forgetful signing for the Owls after arriving at Hillsborough back in 2015.

Bus had previously caught the eye with some impressive displays for Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, where he scored ten goals in 21 appearances.

That earned him a move to England in February 2015, and he made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday against Cardiff City, as he replaced Joe Mattock as a second-half substitute, in a game that ended 1-1 at Hillsborough. He made an impact in that game as well, as he won the penalty to see Will Keane score their equaliser on the day.

Bus then netted his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday in a draw with Huddersfield Town in April 2015, but that was as good as it got for the Romanian.

He signed for Italian side Salernitana on loan in 2016, before leaving Sheffield Wednesday permanently in 2017, as he went on to sign for Astra Giurgiu, after scoring just once in ten appearances for the Owls.

That spell with Astra Giurgiu was short-lived though, as he signed for Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, where he scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for them, before departing in 2019, after two years with the club.

Bus then returned to Romania, as he signed for Gaz Metan Mediaș, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the club, before being on the move once again.

That impressive run of form earned him a move to Romanian giants FCSB in 2020. But he struggled for consistent game time with them, and left the club after just one season.

Bus is now playing his football for South Korean side Seongnam FC, which is the team he’s been with since earlier this year. Bus and his team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they host Ulsan Hyundai, in what is likely to be a tricky test.