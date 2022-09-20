How is Scott Sinclair getting on since leaving Preston North End?

Scott Sinclair became a free agent in the summer after leaving Preston North End, with the 33-year-old looking for a new challenge.

The player had a decent time at Deepdale, with him the club’s top scorer in the behind-closed-doors season due to the pandemic.

However, a system change brought in by Frankie McAvoy and then Ryan Lowe meant that Sinclair found himself unable to find a position where he could really show his best, and he moved on in the summer to try and find new employers.

So far, though, that search has not come to a conclusion with him instead training with former side Chelsea in a bid to keep his fitness up.

It’s clear that he is eyeing a move in the near future, though, with him saying on Instagram:

Plenty of sides would surely be interested in Sinclair at Championship and League One level, and so it might not be long before we see him signing up for a new club.

He’s got good experience having also spent a successful time at Celtic and that kind of ability and knowhow could be crucial for the right team.