Born in Dandenong, Australia, Scott McDonald started his youth career with Gippsland Falcons, before making Ito top senior level with the National Soccer League outfit.

McDonald became the club’s youngest ever debutant when he first appeared for Gippsland Falcons, coming on as a second half substitute aged just 15.

The forward then headed for England in 2001 as an 18-year-old, joining Southampton as a trainee. McDonald played two Premier League games for the Saints during his time at the club, embarking on loan spells with Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth in the process.

The striker then joined Wimbledon for the 2003-2004 campaign, but then made the move north of the border to join Motherwell.

22 questions about Middlesbrough away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 The current away kit is light blue. True False

Making 108 appearances during four years with the club, McDonald netted 42 times, alerting Celtic.

McDonald proceeded to join the Scottish giants, spending three years with the club and netting an impressive 51 goals.

McDonald then returned to England in 2010, joining Middlesbrough. He scored 12 times in 38 games during his first full season with Boro.

Ending up with 37 goals in three years in Teesside, McDonald joined Boro’s divisional rivals in Millwall, however, he struggled to return enough goals to justify the move.

Returning to Motherwell in February 2015, McDonald spent two and a half years back with the Scottish Premiership club, before joining Dundee United in the tier below.

Going on to one more spell in Scotland with Partick Thistle, McDonald has since returned to Australia, reprinting Western United, Brisbane Roar, and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Playing right up until this year, McDonald is now head coach at National Premier League club, Gold Coast Knights.