It would probably be easier to list the players who didn't leave Burnley in the summer, but one of them who did leave was Sander Berge, who swapped East Lancashire for the bright lights of London.

Fulham spent a whopping £25m to sign Berge from the Clarets, which was among the bigger fees Burnley received over the summer and represented a tidy profit from their reported £12m investment the summer before.

Berge was one of few bright sparks in an otherwise dismal season for Burnley in 2023/24 when they were relegated out of the Premier League, so him earning a move to an established top-flight club was no great surprise.

The Norwegian has established himself as a Premier League player for most of his time in England, even whilst with Sheffield United, so it's no great surprise to see him still impressing at that level now.

He's doing so in a Fulham side who are pushing hard to get into the European places, which is a far cry from the awful campaign he had to endure with the Clarets last season.

Sander Berge has had a tumultuous spell at Fulham

Moving to a new team is always tricky, and it often takes time to adapt, but Berge has generally slotted into the Fulham team incredibly well and has established himself as a regular in Marco Silva's side.

It's not necessarily been plain sailing for the Norwegian though, who has had to cope with injury in the first half of the season which has seen him miss a handful of games, but he has been impactful when he has played.

It took Berge a few games to really hit his stride at Craven Cottage, starting the season mainly as a substitute, but once he gained the trust of Silva, he was a fixture in the team, and since the start of October has started every league game he's been available for.

He's not made any goal contributions in that time, but that's not what Berge's game is about - he likes to drop deeper and link play by driving forward with the ball.

When he picks the ball up from deep and drives, he really is a joy to watch, and it's those attributes that teams need just as much as someone scoring and creating.

Fulham fans have fallen in love with Sander Berge

Fulham's summer investment may seem a hefty one on the face of it, but the impact he has on the team has Fulham fans thinking they've pulled off a bargain deal.

The comments to the above tweet show just how highly he's thought of by Fulham fans, with one reply stating that the Cottagers "look so much better with him" and that he's now a "key player".

The fact Silva always picked him when fit would suggest he most certainly is imperative to this Fulham team, and other Fulham fans were quick to point out how much they missed him whilst he was sidelined earlier this season.

Sander Berge 24/25 Premier League stats (Fotmob) Appearances 17 Starts 13 Goals 0 Assists 0 Successful passes 606 Pass accuracy 91.1% Recoveries 77 Duels won 63

It's mostly the dirty work which Berge is doing too that often goes unnoticed, and getting someone who does that was imperative for Fulham after losing Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Berge has proved to be the perfect replacement for Palhinha, and having seen the Portuguese midfielder sit out most of the season with injury in Germany, they may be feeling they got the better end of the deal.