How is Sammy Ameobi getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

When Nottingham Forest decided to sign Sammy Ameobi in 2019, they would have been hoping that the winger would be able to help them achieve their goal of securing promotion to the Premier League.

During his debut season, the 29-year-old produced some eye-catching performances in the second-tier.

As well as netting five goals in 45 league appearances, Ameobi provided his team-mates with nine assists.

However, despite the winger’s impressive displays, Forest missed out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ameobi was not as effective for the Reds last season as he only provided five direct goal contributions as the club meandered their way to a 17th-place finish in the Championship.

Forest opted to cut ties with Ameobi earlier this year as then-manager Chris Hughton decided to make some significant alterations to the club’s squad.

The former Newcastle United man sealed a switch to Middlesbrough in June following his departure from the City Ground.

The winger would have been hoping to make a positive start to his spell at the Riverside Stadium.

However, Ameobi suffered a knee injury earlier this year and thus was forced to miss pre-season as a result of this issue.

Ameobi has still yet to make his debut for Middlesbrough due to the fact that he is still struggling with his injury.

Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed last month that there was no timeframe placed on the winger’s return.

In Ameobi’s absence, Middlesbrough have managed to deliver some impressive performance in the second-tier in recent months.

A run of four wins in their last five games has allowed Boro to climb up to sixth in the Championship standings.

If Warnock’s side are able to maintain their consistency at this level, they could potentially be contending for promotion when Ameobi is eventually fit enough to feature for his new side.