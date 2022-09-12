How is Sam Nicholson getting on since leaving Bristol Rovers?

Sam Nicholson spent two seasons with Bristol Rovers before departing the club this summer.

The 27-year old played a part in helping the team earn promotion back to League One last campaign, playing 34 times to help the squad to a 3rd place finish.

That sealed automatic promotion to the third tier for the club.

Nicholson played 64 league games in total during his time with Rovers, starting 48 times.

During his stint with the Pirates, the Scot scored 11 league goals and earned five assists.

His first season at the Bristol club saw the team finish rock bottom of the league table to suffer relegation to League Two.

However, he departed Rovers on much better terms as he secured a return to MLS.

Nicholson arrived from Colorado Rapids in 2020, and that is the club that he re-joined following his exit from English football.

Upon his return to America, he has played 11 times for the club he originally signed for in 2018.

He has yet to score for the Rapids since arriving back with the team this year.

However, the player’s second debut came against Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw.

The club is currently 10th in the Western Conference side of MLS, which means the team needs to find some ground on those above them in the table in order to make the play-offs.

With the main season coming to its concluding stages, the Rapids need to close a seven point gap to 7th place Real Salt Lake.

Nicholson has been utilised in many positions since his arrival back in the USA, playing out wide on either flank and through the middle.

He will be hoping to get on the score sheet in the coming weeks in order to help his side achieve a play-off place.