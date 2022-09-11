How is Sam Johnstone getting on since leaving West Brom?

Sam Johnstone will look back on his time at West Bromwich Albion with great fondness.

Making 167 appearances for the Baggies, the shot-stopper spent four seasons at The Hawthorns, which included a Championship promotion-winning campaign in 2019/20.

With his contract expiring this summer, there was plenty of speculation surrounding his future during the second half of last season, and, in the end, the 29-year-old decided it was time to move on.

With his time at The Hawthorns having come to an end, the shot-stopper was free to join any club on a free transfer.

After being linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, in the end, the 29-year-old headed south to join Premier League side Crystal Palace.

With all footballing action postponed this weekend, we thought we’d take a quick look at how Johnstone was getting on at Selhurst Park.

How is he getting on?

On the surface of it, Johnstone isn’t getting on too well at the moment.

This is because at present, the 29-year-old is Crystal Palace’s number two keeper, with Vicente Guaita keeping his place as Eagles number one so far.

As such, that means Johnstone is yet to feature in a Premier League match, with his sole appearance for the Eagles coming in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win away at League One side Oxford United.

With the World Cup in Qatar coming up, and Johnstone having been in and around the squad in recent times, winning three international caps since last year, he will have hoped to impress in the top-flight prior to the tournament, but, he does not look like getting that opportunity any time soon.

Perhaps he expected to go in as number two initially, but with other destinations out there, you would think he would have chosen somewhere he would be first choice this season.