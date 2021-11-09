How is Sam Cosgrove getting on away from Birmingham City? All the latest here

When Birmingham City spent the best part of £2 million on Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove in January, he was expected to provide a focal point to Aitor Karanka’s attack that had scored just 19 goals in 26 Championship matches before his arrival.

Unfortunately though it did not quite work out like that for the big target man.

Cosgrove arrived from the Dons with a good scoring record in the Scottish Premiership, with 31 goals in 79 outings to his name following spells in England with Wigan Athletic and then briefly with Carlisle United.

It never quite happened last season for the striker though as he firstly took a while to get going after suffering from injury, and then when Lee Bowyer arrived to replace Karanka he was mainly restricted to cameo appearances off the bench.

Cosgrove ended the season with 12 goalless appearances and it became clear over the summer that he was not part of Bowyer’s plans for the upcoming season, and despite reported interest from the likes of Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday it was Shrewsbury Town where he ended up at.

You could have realistically expected Cosgrove to start banging in the goals at a lower level but it hasn’t happened that way for him this season.

Despite Steve Cotterill using two strikers for much of the season, Cosgrove has gone from starting in seven of the opening eight League One fixtures to becoming sparingly used – he’s made just four appearances in the last seven games Salop have played with just one being a start.

It would appear that things are not going as hoped for the 24-year-old at the third tier strugglers with just two goals to his name and it will not be doing him any good back at his parent club who will be tracking his progress – or lack of it – with much intrigue.

There’s a chance he could turn things around but on current evidence it looks like it could be a full season of struggle for both Shrewsbury and Cosgrove.