How is Ryan Wintle getting on since leaving Blackpool in January?

The 2021 summer transfer window proved to be a rather eventful one for Ryan Wintle.

Having started that window by completing a permanent move from Crewe Alexandra to Cardiff City, the midfielder then came off the bench in an opening day draw with Barnsley, before starting two League Cup games for the Bluebirds.

But despite that involvement, the final day of that transfer window, saw Cardiff allow Wintle to leave the club to join Championship rivals Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.

Wintle then went on to impress considerably at Bloomfield Road, making 18 appearances for the Seasiders, and helping Blackpool to firmly re-established themselves in the Championship after promotion from League One last season.

As a result, it was no surprise to see Cardiff take up their option to recall Wintle from that loan spell early in the January window, bringing him back to the club to help in their own battle against relegation.

That is something that the 24-year-old has certainly done. After coming off the bench in an FA Cup win over Preston in his first game back, Wintle was then given his first league start for the club in a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn a week later.

The following match saw Wintle come off the bench to provide an assist in a 3-2 defeat to Bristol City, with the midfielder then completing the full 90 minutes of Cardiff’s next two games.

Those matches saw the Bluebirds claim vital wins over Nottingham Forest (2-1) and Barnsley (1-0), that have moved Cardiff and Wintle nine points clear of the relegation zone as things stand.

Wintle was then an unused substitute in Cardiff’s FA Cup defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, the first time he has not featured in a game since his return to the club following that spell with Blackpool.

But with avoiding relegation no doubt the priority and focus for Cardiff over the next few months, Wintle will no doubt be hopeful of getting back to action and playing his part again, sooner rather than later.