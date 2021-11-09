How is Ryan Wintle getting on away from Cardiff City? All the latest here

After securing an eighth-place finish in the Championship last season, Cardiff City decided to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window by drafting in some fresh faces.

One of the individuals who made the move to Wales earlier this year was Ryan Wintle.

Signed on a three-year deal by Cardiff in June, the 24-year-old would have been hoping to impress the club’s former manager Mick McCarthy in the opening weeks of the season.

However, despite featuring on three occasions for the Bluebirds in the Championship in August, Wintle made a surprise exit during the closing stages of the transfer window as he joined Blackpool on loan.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Wintle has been getting on away from Cardiff…

Following his switch to Bloomfield Road, Wintle managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise during his debut for Blackpool as he helped the club seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham.

As well as making five tackles in this fixture, the midfielder managed to complete 20 passes as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.16.

Since this particular clash, Wintle has become a mainstay in Blackpool’s side.

The former Crewe Alexandra man has started in each of the last 12 league fixtures for the Tangerines.

When you consider that Blackpool have won three of their last five games in the Championship, they may fancy their chances of launching a push for a play-off place this season with Wintle in their side.

In contrast, Cardiff’s disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign resulted in the club parting ways with Mick McCarthy in October.

If the Bluebirds are unable to build upon their recent victory over Huddersfield Town over the Christmas period, they may consider looking into the possibility of recalling Wintle from his loan spell at Blackpool in January.

However, any decision regarding the midfielder’s future may depend on who Cardiff decide to draft in as McCarthy’s successor.