How is Ryan Giles getting on away from Wolves at Cardiff City?

Cardiff City completed the signing of Ryan Giles in the summer, with the youngster joining on loan from Wolves for the season.

Having featured for relegated Rotherham in the previous campaign, Bluebirds fans may not have been too excited by the arrival of the left-footer, but Giles quickly made himself an important part of Mick McCarthy’s team.

An assist on his debut gave an insight into what the 21-year-old was about, and he has gone on to record four assists in the five games he has played, making him one of the most productive players in the Championship when it comes to creating opportunities.

Key figures at Wolves saw Cardiff as the ideal fit for Giles because of his crossing ability, and it looks like a shrewd move for all parties at this early stage.

The only negative has been the 21-year-old suffering from Covid-19, which has prevented him from playing a part in Cardiff’s last three league games. He has been missed too, with the team losing two of those three.

Initially signed as a wing-back, McCarthy has decided to use Giles further up the pitch and it’s a decision that has worked well, ensuring the youngster gets the ball in more dangerous positions.

From Wolves’ perspective, they will be delighted to see their academy graduate make a big impact out on loan, and long-term Giles will want to push for a spot in the Wanderers XI down the left flank.

For now though, this is a deal that’s working out well for everyone, and Giles’ only focus now will be returning to full fitness and carrying on from where he left off in his productive first month in Wales.

