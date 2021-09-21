How is Ryan Edmondson getting on away from Leeds United at Fleetwood Town?

Fleetwood Town have been trusted with the development of Leeds United striker, Ryan Edmondson, this season.

Leeds have kept their most highly-rated U23s close to their first-team squad in 2021/22, but others have been set free on loan into the EFL, Edmondson included.

As things stand, the towering striker has only two senior appearances under his belt at Elland Road despite impressing in the U23s.

Loans to Aberdeen and Northampton Town have materialised, with Fleetwood now the 20-year-old’s latest temporary home.

Former Leeds boss, Simon Grayson, is the man in-charge at Highbury and he’s keeping Edmondson close to the starting XI in the early stages of the League One season.

As things stand, Edmondson has made five appearances in League One, totalling 82 minutes of football. In that time, he’s started once and made a further four cameos from the bench.

Edmondson’s sole start in League One came back on August 21st, when he led the line as Fleetwood beat Cheltenham 3-2. Grayson would withdraw the youngster after 63 minutes, replacing him with Callum Morton, who has been favoured so far this season.

Fleetwood’s last fixture – a 2-2 draw with Sunderland – saw Edmondson remain an unused substitute as that man Morton sparked a late comeback.

In other competitions, though, Edmondson has been offered longer minutes.

He featured for 70 minutes in Fleetwood’s League Cup defeat to Stoke City back in August, whilst he also played the full 90 in a 4-1 win over Leicester City U23s in the EFL Trophy. That night, Edmondson bagged his first competitive goal for Fleetwood, whilst Morton scored a hat-trick.

Morton is the example for Edmondson to follow right now. The 21-year-old is on loan with Fleetwood from West Brom and has five goals in his last three appearances.

It’s tough for Edmondson as he’s competing with Morton for a place in the side and his teammate has built up more experience out on loan. However, the Leeds loanee needs to chip into Morton’s experiences and try muscle his way further into Grayson’s plan.

Simply, it’s the only way for him to get noticed back at Leeds, as Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood continue to push for the first-team.

