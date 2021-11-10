How is Russell Slade getting on ever since leaving Cardiff City?

When Cardiff City opted to appoint Russell Slade as their manager in 2014, they would have been hoping that he would be the man to lead them into the Premier League.

Drafted in as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Slade initially made a positive start to his tenure as he guided his side to back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in the Championship.

However, Cardiff were unable to maintain their consistency at this level as they were forced to settle for an 11th place finish in the second-tier in 2015.

Slade opted to bolster his squad ahead of his second season in charge by signing the likes of Semi Ajayi, Sammy Ameobi and Idriis Saadi in the summer transfer window.

Whilst Ameobi went on to feature regularly for Cardiff during his loan spell, Ajayi and Saadi both failed to make a positive impression during their respective spells with the club.

Although Cardiff once again failed to seal a play-off place in the Championship, they did show signs of promise during the 2015/16 campaign as they ended the term in eighth place.

Despite this improvement, Slade was removed from his position as manager as Paul Trollope was handed over the reins ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Since parting ways with Cardiff, Slade has been given the opportunity to prove his worth at several other clubs.

A brief stint with Charlton Athletic culminated in the 61-year-old being sacked following a poor run of results in League One.

Slade also failed to make an impact during his time in charge of Coventry City as he only won four of his 16 games in charge.

The former Cardiff boss has since endured unsuccessful spells with Grimsby Town and Hereford.

After working as a managerial consultant at Stevenage last year, Slade is now currently leading a campaign to compensate footballers for the wide scale sharing of their personal data.

Head of the The Global Sports Data and Technology firm, Slade has announced his intention to launch a lawsuit against companies who are deemed to be misusing the information that they have gathered on footballers.

850 players have already signed up to this campaign which could change the way firms are able to handle data if it proves to be a success.