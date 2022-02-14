How is Ronnie Schwartz getting on since leaving Charlton Athletic in January?

Ronnie Schwartz managed just three league starts in his time at Charlton Athletic after signing in January 2021 from Midtjylland.

The 32-year-old returned late for pre-season in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign due to personal reasons and had his contract terminated by mutual consent after struggling to get up to speed in South London.

Schwartz returned to Denmark and has signed for second tier club Vendsyssel, he is yet to make his debut with the Danish season currently in a winter break and set to resume towards the end of the month.

Schwartz will be back in football and closer to his family, but is yet to kick a ball in anger since leaving The Valley.

The Addicks have been known for some peculiar transfer business since Roland Duchatelet’s tenure as the club’s owner started in the 2013/14 season.

Simon Makienok, George Tucudean, Piotr Parzyszek and many others made puzzling moves to Charlton to very limited degrees of success.

Schwartz’s move to Charlton, just months after Thomas Sandgaard acquired the club, was not something out of the ordinary despite not being a popular approach in the transfer market for many EFL clubs.

He will be fondly remembered for his one goal for the club which came in an entertaining 4-4 draw with Rochdale under Lee Bowyer.

Schwartz never played in front of a full home crowd at Charlton due to the restrictions in place during the 2020/21 season, but returns to Denmark for the twilight of his career and will be hoping to contribute to Vendsyssel avoiding relegation from the Danish second tier in the coming months.