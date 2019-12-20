How is Ronaldo Vieira getting on since leaving Leeds United?

There was little that Marcelo Bielsa got wrong in his first year at Leeds United, and even the decisions the club made that raised eyebrows were long forgotten when the Whites worked their way into automatic promotion contention.

Leeds missed out on promotion that season, but Bielsa was retained, much to the delight of the Elland Road faithful, who recognised the work he’d done with the side.

Even the sale of Ronaldo Vieira in the summer of 2018 was something the fans supported Bielsa and the board with, as the Argentine gave the midfielder the green-light to sign for Sampdoria as the season was fast approaching.

After a debut under Steve Evans, Vieira had become a first-team regular under Garry Monk, before featuring under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

In total, the midfielder managed 71 senior appearances for Leeds, scored one goal and assisted three more.

However, it wasn’t his efficiency in terms of goals that made Vieira such a talent, it was his ability to turn the ball over in midfield and run a game with his clever passing.

When Bielsa accepted moving him on, many were surprised, with Andrea Radrizzani going on record and offering an insight into the discussion he’d had with the Argentine, who admitted Vieira wouldn’t be a starter.

Serie A was his destination, and in his first year in the Italian top-flight, Vieira made 14 appearances, as well as an additional outing in the Coppa Italia.

It was a steady introduction to a new country for Vieira, but he would’ve wanted to play more.

In the current season, it looks like he’s getting that chance.

Another couple of Coppa Italia appearances have come, alongside 14 more Serie A outings, with Vieira matching last season’s tally before Christmas.

It would’ve been more as well, but Vieira’s discipline has got the better of him on a few occasions.

He received a straight red card in a 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo on September 1st, which ruled him out for three weeks.

In addition to that, he has picked up five cautions, leaving him watching from the stands at Sampdoria were beaten by Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night.

Whether it was that rash, ill-disciplined, side of Vieira that forced Bielsa to overlook him as a starter, we will never know.

But what can be said is that despite all the talent Vieira has and how far he might’ve gone in England, it wouldn’t be fair to cast his sale as a mistake, with Bielsa still as popular as ever at Elland Road.