How is Roman Bednar getting on ever since leaving West Brom?

Roman Bednar burst onto the scene for West Bromwich Albion during a loan spell with the club as he scored 12 goals in 29 Championship appearances in the 2007/08 season.

The Baggies managed to win promotion to the Premier League during this particular campaign as they outclassed their second-tier opponents on a regular basis.

West Brom opted to sign Bednar on a permanent deal ahead of the 2008/09 campaign.

The forward managed to find the back of the net on six occasions at this level as the Baggies were relegated to the Championship in 2009.

Undeterred by this setback, Bednar scored 11 goals in 27 appearances for West Brom during the following campaign as his side secured an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, the former Czech Republic international fell out of favour at The Hawthorns in 2010 and was subsequently loaned out to Leicester City and MKE Ankaragucu before making a permanent exit in 2012.

Here, we take a look at how Bednar has been getting on since his departure…

After making 106 appearances for West Brom in all competitions, Bednar decided to join Blackpool.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, the forward struggled for consistency as he only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in 11 games.

Following a brief stint with Turkish side Sivasspor, Bednar moved to Sparta Prague in 2013.

1 of 18 Have West Brom won the Championship title during their history? Yes No

In his debut season for the Czech side, the forward scored two goals in 17 appearances.

Bednar helped Sparta Prague win the league and cup double during the following campaign as he provided eight direct goal contributions in all competitions.

The 38-year-old left the club in 2015 and went on to play for 1.FK Pribram before calling time on his career.

After spending several years away from football, Bednar opted to come out of retirement to play for Czech outfit Sokol Cervene Janovice earlier this year.

Bednar currently features alongside Martin Jiranek who also represented the Czech Republic at international level.