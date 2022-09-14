How is Romaine Sawyers getting on since leaving West Brom?

Having spent the last campaign on loan with Stoke City, it was no surprise to see Romaine Sawyers shown the door at West Brom over the summer.

The Baggies decided to cut their losses and let go of the attacking midfielder, with the 30-year-old having featured in just over 60 league outings for the club during his time there.

He’d fallen down the pecking order though and with the player no longer needed at the Hawthorns, they decided to shift him on. He ended up penning a deal with divisional rivals Cardiff and he has already broken into their first-team on a regular basis.

How is the player getting on then for the Bluebirds?

As you would expect from a footballer who has regularly produced the goods in the second tier, Sawyers has already made quite an impression for the side. He’s played in all nine league games for Cardiff so far this season, although only six of those have been actual starts.

Even though the midfielder hasn’t always been given the nod from the get-go though, he has already proven he can be influential for the Bluebirds and can help his team to dictate the play. With a new permanent home, he is thriving and has already bagged two goals this season. That matches his haul that he produced on loan with Stoke and is better than every single one of his seasons with West Brom.

Sawyers has settled in quite nicely in Wales then and there could be much more to come from the player. He has become a mainstay in the team already and even if he isn’t guaranteed a start, he continually comes off the bench to try and change the game for his side or to try and mix things up as part of another game plan from boss Steve Morison.

Sawyers has already proven to be a real steal then and considering he has averaged 0.35 goals or assists per 90 so far this season. the third best in the entire Cardiff squad – he could be a really important player for them over the rest of the campaign.