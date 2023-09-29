Leeds United’s short stay in the Premier League came to an end last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit enjoyed relative success in their first season in the top flight, as they stayed away from relegation quite comfortably.

However, in the 2021/22 season, they survived on the final day before being relegated the following campaign.

That has meant there have been a lot of changes at the club in recent months, with Daniel Farke coming in as their new manager, and he has made changes both in terms of ins and outs to the playing squad.

It has been a good start to the season for Leeds, as their 3-0 win against Watford has seen them rise into the play-offs, but Farke will still want more from his side.

One player who was destined to leave the club and not be part of Farke’s team was Rodrigo. So, here at Football League World, we have decided to look to see how the forward is getting on at his new club.

How is Rodrigo getting on since leaving Leeds United for Al-Rayyan?

Leeds signed Rodrigo in August 2020 from Spanish side Valencia, with him believed to have cost the Yorkshire side a hefty fee.

The Spaniard, who can play on the wing as well as a centre forward, left Leeds in the summer, as mentioned previously.

Rodrigo was still contracted to Leeds, but their relegation meant he was willing to move on, and it seemed Leeds were also keen to let him go.

The player departed in July and signed for Qatari side Al-Rayyan for what was said to be a low-cost fee.

The 32-year-old has only played three times for his new side so far, as their season began a bit later in August.

Rodrigo has been available for three of their four league games, and of the three he has been available for, he has started, completing 90 minutes in two of them.

In those appearances, the Spaniard already has three goals to his name and an assist that was collected on his debut.

He got off the mark in front of goal in his second game against Qatar SC, and then last weekend against Al-Arabi SC, he grabbed a double as his side claimed another win.

The forward showed his quality during his time at Leeds, and even at the age of 32, he seems to be continuing to do that in Qatar.

Was Rodrigo a good signing for Leeds United?

Rodrigo was brought to Leeds having earned a very good reputation with Valencia, and while he may have at times struggled to show that, he did very well during his time at Elland Road.

The forward played 97 games for the club, and in those appearances, he collected 28 goals and five assists.

He played a big role in the club’s first season back in the Premier League and surprisingly managed 13 goals in the top flight last season, despite Leeds being relegated.

He was always the go-to player for the club; just the one criticism you could throw at him was that he wasn’t always consistent and, at times, let Leeds down.

But, overall, he can be seen as a good signing for the club in his three years at Elland Road.