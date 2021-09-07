How is Robert Glatzel getting on ever since his Cardiff City exit?

Robert Glatzel left Cardiff City for Hamburg this summer after a tricky couple of seasons in the Welsh capital.

The 27-year-old has started well in the 2. Bundesliga picking up from where he left off in the German second tier.

Glatzel managed 11 goals in 58 outings for the Bluebirds, joining the club from Heidenheim in the summer of 2019 for £5.4 million according to Transfermarkt. Rounding off a disappointing spell and constituting for a significant loss with his exit recouping just £900,ooo two years later, fee also according to Transfermarkt.

Glatzel is averaging a goal every other game so far this season with six in three for Hamburg, as the Dinosaur look to earn promotion back to the Bundesliga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Nesta Glatzel (@nestarobert)

He has played the entirety of the last five matches on the bounce and opened his account for the club as they beat Schalke 3-1 in their season opener. It was not all plain sailing that day with the German missing a penalty on 28 minutes as they trailed the Royal Blues, but a second half resurgence, with Glatzel bagging the equaliser, proved a debut to remember.

Hamburg are tenth in the 2. Bundesliga after five matches, without a win since the opener and play host to 14th placed Sandhausen on Saturday looking to stretch their unbeaten run at home to six games.

As the dust settles on a difficult spell in the Championship Glatzel looks to be settling in well back in his home country.

20 quiz questions about Cardiff City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who got Cardiff’s assist for their opening goal of the 2021/22 season at home to Barnsley? Will Vaulks Perry Ng Ryan Giles Joe Ralls