How is Robert Glatzel faring right now since his Cardiff City exit?

When Cardiff City splashed the cash on Robert Glatzel in July 2019, Bluebirds fans probably thought they were going to get a prolific striker who would perhaps fire them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And considering it was a £5.5 million fee that Cardiff forked out on him the German would need to be a prolific scorer to justify that price-tag at Championship level.

It did not work out for the 6 ft 4 in forward though, who failed to really get a run of regular games going at the club.

Glatzel notched seven Championship goals in his debut campaign but he rarely completed 90 minutes and was often coming off the bench under both Neil Warnock and Neil Harris.

And despite playing 21 times in the first half of the 2020-21 season, Glatzel found himself back in Germany for the final few months of the campaign as he joined Bundesliga side Mainz on loan – a move which could have been seen as an upgrade considering the quality of the Bundesliga.

After scoring just twice though in Germany’s top flight, Glatzel wasn’t snapped up on a permanent basis but he did remain in his home nation as with just a year remaining on his Cardiff contract he joined Hamburg for a reported £500,000 fee – a major loss on what they initially paid.

How’s Glatzel getting on in Germany’s second tier though? Well as it goes it’s going pretty well all things considered.

Glatzel has played in every single match for Die Rothosen this season and has a decent scoring rate to boot with six goals in 15 appearances.

He hasn’t scored since mid-October but the 27-year-old is part of a team that has lost just once this season and sit fifth in the table as they look to get back to the top flight of German football.

Did Cardiff sell Glatzel too early? Who knows but he certainly knows where the back of the net is in his home nation this season.