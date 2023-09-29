Having been on the books permanently at Reading and Oxford United earlier in his career, Rob Dickie made the move to Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

Doing so on a permanent basis, the central defender inked a four-year deal at Loftus Road.

Speaking at the time, Dickie told QPR club media: "I am really, really excited and can’t wait to get going,”

“The manager had a big influence on my decision. I got a really good feeling off him.

“I watched a lot of QPR last year. I really like how they played and how the manager set them up. I feel this is a really good fit for me because of how I like to play.

“It feels like the right club for me.”

Three seasons later, Dickie has amassed 129 appearances for the club across three seasons, playing in at least 38 league matches in each of the last three seasons.

This summer, though, Dickie moved on, signing for fellow Championship side Bristol City.

How much did Rob Dickie cost Bristol City?

Of course, clubs do not make transfer fees public, with the official transfer fee remaining 'undisclosed'.

However, during the summer, speculation suggested that Dickie was sold in a deal worth up to £1 million.

Of course, the fact that the central defender had just one-year left on his current contract heavily affected that valuation.

How long is Rob Dickie contracted at Bristol City?

Having signed for Bristol City, and given that he is still only 27-years-old, Rob Dickie has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

This could see the central defender remain a Robins player until the summer of 2026.

How is Rob Dickie getting on at Bristol City?

As for the all important question now, and that is how is Rob Dickie getting on at Bristol City so far?

Well, first and foremost, it is crucial to say we are still very early into the campaign at the time of writing, so at this stage, definitive verdicts either way are hard to give.

That being said, it hasn't been the smoothest of starts for Dickie at Ashton Gate.

The 27-year-old did start the Robins' first three league matches, with the club winning one, drawing one and losing one. However, in that defeat to Birmingham City, Dickie received a red card after picking up two yellows.

This saw the defender miss the club's next match through suspension, and after that, Pearson did not start him for the next three games.

In fact, Dickie featured for just six minutes when available again, one minute the next game, and not at all the following week.

That was before he came back into the starting line up for the club's defeat to Leicester City.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Dickie can once again maintain his place in the starting XI now, as he seemed to be doing earlier in the season prior to his suspension.

With Zak Vyner injured, the former R's defender has another chance to impress at his new club as he looks to help the Robins continue their impressive start to the season.

Statistically, it's been a solid start for Dickie on a personal level as well as he looks to rebuild his confidence after a poor 2022/23 campaign. The centre-back has averaged 1.3 interceptions, 0.8 tackles, 2.5 clearances, and 0.5 blocks per 90 in the Championship this term (Whoscored). In possession he's been useful as well, averaging 42.3 passes per game at a 80.3% success rate.